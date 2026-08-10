Subscription streamers in North America, such as Netflix and Disney+, have embraced ad tiers, and across both advertising and subscription revenues, ad tiers are now the dominant monetisation model in the region. Ampere Analysis expects these to account for more than half (54 per cent) of total subscription streaming service revenues in North America by the end of the year.

As the world’s most mature streaming market increasingly relies on advertising to drive growth, the region offers a clear indication of where the global streaming market is heading.

Key findings:

1. Advertising is reshaping the streaming business. Ampere estimates that revenues from advertising alone will exceed $18 billion (€15.6bn) in North America this year, accounting for more than one-fifth of total subscription OTT revenues, for the first time.

2. North America dominates the global ad-supported subscription OTT market, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of global revenue. Platforms in this region benefit from stronger subscription ARPUs, higher CPMs, a more mature connected TV advertising environment, and a greater consumer acceptance of ads. As subscriber growth slows elsewhere, the region is suggesting the direction of travel for the global streaming market.

3. Consumer goods and retail companies are leading the shift to streaming advertising. Procter & Gamble, Amazon and Walmart have accounted for 22 per cent of US subscription OTT advertising impressions so far in 2026.

4. Prime Video leads the North American ad-supported subscription OTT market, with revenues expected to exceed $14 billion in 2026. This follows its decision to shift subscribers onto an ad-supported plan in 2023, requiring users to opt out by paying an additional fee. In contrast, Netflix and Disney+ have encouraged users to choose their ad tier with a lower price point and fewer ads.

5. Advertising has reshaped the content that streamers commission. Ampere’s research shows the six largest global streamers doubled first-run and renewal orders for unscripted content in North America between 2020 and 2025, increasing investment in shows with regular releases that encourage habitual viewing.

Rory Gooderick, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Advertising has become a fundamental part of streamers’ business models, changing both how success is measured and the content they commission. As subscriber growth slows in mature markets, the focus has shifted towards driving engagement and habitual viewing. The challenge now is to increase monetisation without compromising the premium viewing experience that these streamers have spent years cultivating.”