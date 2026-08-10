Treo, a global streaming destination dedicated to Culture, Cuisines, Destinations, and Live Entertainment, has announced its partnership with FAST Channels TV to launch its new Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel, bringing inspiring documentaries, series, live events, and original programming to audiences around the world.

Treo offers viewers an immersive collection of programming that explores the people, places, traditions, flavors, and performances that define cultures across the globe. From culinary adventures and travel documentaries to cultural explorations, live entertainment, and local storytelling, Treo invites audiences to discover authentic experiences that inspire curiosity and global connection.

For more information and where to watch, visit www.treo.tv

FAST Channels TV enables content owners to create and launch FAST linear channels through its white-label platform and playout services, helping broadcasters and media companies quickly distribute and monetize premium streaming content.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, said, “We are delighted to welcome Treo to our growing family of FAST channels. Treo’s focus on authentic global storytelling through Culture, Cuisines, Destinations, and Live Entertainment offers viewers a compelling new destination, and we’re excited to support its launch.”

Zak Stroud, CEO of Treo, added, “Partnering with FAST Channels TV has enabled us to bring Treo to audiences around the world with an efficient and scalable platform. Our mission is to inspire discovery through exceptional programming that celebrates the diversity of cultures, cuisines, destinations, and live entertainment from around the world. We look forward to sharing these stories and experiences with viewers everywhere.”

The partnership between Treo and FAST Channels TV represents an exciting step in expanding access to premium lifestyle and entertainment programming through the growing FAST ecosystem. Viewers can now experience the world through Treo—discovering extraordinary destinations, remarkable cuisines, vibrant cultures, unforgettable live entertainment, and inspiring stories from every corner of the globe.