Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin – Facebook co-founder – are said to be ready buy a stake in 20-time English league winners Liverpool, according to Sky News.

News of a deal first emerged in July, and Sky News business editor Mark Kleinman is now reporting that an agreement on a 30 per cent stake is close to being announced by current owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

The consortium is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Bhatia was until recently a major shareholder and boardroom player at English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, but sold his shares on the same day in initial report about the Liverpool deal emerged.

Bezos has previously explored deals for the likes of the Seattle Seahawks, but this would represent the Amazon founder’s first major move into sports team ownership. His wealth is currently estimated at close to $300 billion.

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has been investing in Premier League rights over recent years.

Saverin, who co-founded Facebook alongside Mark Zuckerberg, now runs private equity company B Capital. He was previously part of a group that looked to take over Liverpool rivals Chelsea in 2022, but this would also represent a first move in the sports space.