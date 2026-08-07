Nielsen, the audience measurement specialist, and DoubleVerify (DV), the leading media effectiveness platform, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Nielsen will acquire DV in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.15 billion (€1.87bn).

Karthik Rao, Nielsen CEO, commented: “Over the last few years, Nielsen has undergone a fundamental transformation — accelerating product innovation; expanding our platform across the full media lifecycle, from discovery and planning through measurement and outcomes; and strengthening our financial foundation. The result is a stronger, more agile Nielsen that has earned its place as a leading media intelligence platform for the modern advertising ecosystem.”

“This combination will unite two organisations focused on strengthening independence and trust in advertising. Joining forces with DoubleVerify will extend our capabilities deeper into the digital media industry, ensuring that the spend flowing between buyers and sellers is reaching real people in brand-suitable environments, through verified channels. As advertising workflows become increasingly automated, together we can offer publishers, advertisers, agencies, and platforms a truly independent, end-to-end partner that connects trusted audience intelligence with verified media delivery — across every screen, every channel, and every transaction – enabling superior decisions and outcomes.” continued Rao.

Mark Zagorski, DV CEO, said: “Today’s announcement is an exciting milestone for DoubleVerify. As a private entity with the support of Nielsen, we will have access to expanded resources to deliver new, market-leading solutions that drive exceptional value for our customers and partners. DoubleVerify’s MRC-accredited quality signals, in combination with Nielsen’s deduplicated cross-screen audience measurement, will fuel genuine market innovation – a single currency that scores media on both audience delivery and media environment quality. I’m proud of the strong momentum we’ve built for DoubleVerify as the leading media effectiveness platform, the strength of our AI-powered measurement and optimization platform, and the exceptional work of our team.”

R. Davis Noell, Chairperson of the Board of DV, added: “DoubleVerify has established itself as the global benchmark in digital media quality and effectiveness. Over its growth trajectory, DoubleVerify expanded its AI-powered platform, deepened customer relationships, and scaled into a true category leader. Bringing these assets together creates a significant win for both companies’ customers and partners. We’re excited for Mark and the DoubleVerify leadership team as they continue that journey with Nielsen.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Nielsen will acquire DV for $13.60 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 30 per cent premium to DoubleVerify’s 60-trading day volume weighted average price as of August 5th. The value per share implies an enterprise value of approximately $2.15 billion for DV.

The transaction, which has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2027, subject to approval by DV shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of committed debt financing provided by Barclays, BofA Securities and Citi, incremental equity financing and cash on hand at Nielsen.

Upon completion of the transaction, DV will become a privately held company as part of Nielsen and DV common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. DV will continue to operate under the DoubleVerify name and brand.

Reacting to the news, TJ Hunter, CMO of CTV technology company Keynes, commented: “CTV has spent years asking for a bigger piece of the advertising budget. Well, here we are. We’ve built an industry that moves billions of dollars around and then spends a remarkable amount of time debating whose numbers are right. The Nielsen-DoubleVerify deal is just another sign that we’re starting to take that problem seriously. As that investment grows, so does the need for accurate, transparent measurement that gives marketers a clear picture of what’s working and how CTV is contributing across the broader media mix. And they shouldn’t need a forensic accounting team to figure it out. Better data and more transparency make it easier to trust the numbers, and that makes it easier to keep investing.”