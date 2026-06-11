Analysis: Irn-Bru ranked best World Cup ad

System1, the Creative Effectiveness Platform, has crowned Irn-Bru the winner of the 2026 Advertising World Cup, topping a field of 130 World Cup-themed ads tested across the UK, US, Brazil, Europe and Australia. This year’s tournament was the most competitive yet. Twenty-two ads achieved a Star Rating of 4.0 or higher, compared with just two ads during the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

System1’s Test Your Ad platform measures consumers’ emotional responses to advertising, assigning a score from 1.0 to 5.9 Stars based on long-term brand-building potential. Ads that generate strong positive emotions, such as happiness and surprise, are more likely to achieve higher scores.

The strongest performers combined emotional storytelling with distinctive brand assets and cultural relevance. Irn-Bru’s winning campaign featured Scottish icons including Susan Boyle, while Lay’s blended local football heroes David Beckham and Thierry Henry with the comedic appeal of Will Ferrell to appeal to US audiences. Elsewhere, Lego turned its product into the story itself with a trophy built from bricks, while Guinness revived its celebrated Singing Pints creative platform. Despite strong emotional performance across the field, brand recognition proved more challenging. One in five viewers could not recall the advertised brand after viewing, and only three campaigns in the ‘Winning 11’ achieved exceptional Fluency, System1’s measure of brand memorability. The Winning 11 World Cup Ads:

Irn-Bru (Scotland) – The Tartan Army – 5.9 Stars Lay’s (US) – Bandwagon – 5.1 Stars Lego (England) – Everyone Wants a Piece – 4.9 Stars Guinness (England) – Singing Pints – 4.8 Stars BBC (England) – 2026 Fifa World Cup Coverage Announcement – 4.8 Stars EE (England) – Yes Boys – 4.8 Stars Mastercard (Argentina) – For You, The Fans – 4.7 Stars McDonald’s (Brazil) – As seleções do Méqui estão de volta – 4.7 Stars M&S (England) – Eat Well Play Well – 4.7 Stars Adidas (England) – Backyard Legends – 4.5 Stars Volkswagen (Brazil) – O Sonho (The Dream) – 4.5 Stars

Paddy Power narrowly missed out on the rankings with a 4.2-Star campaign but emerged as the standout performer in the betting category, one of the most polarising sectors in System1’s Test Your Ad Competitive Edge database. Burberry and Uber Eats also stood out, each earning a 4.3-Star Rating in the typically low-emotion fashion and food delivery categories.

One of the biggest surprises was Nike’s absence from the rankings. While both Nike and Adidas generated significant attention around the tournament, Adidas ultimately won over consumers, securing ninth place with Backyard Legends and gaining the upper hand in one of advertising’s longest-running sporting rivalries.

Andrew Tindall, Chief Growth Officer – Advertising at System1, commented: “This year’s World Cup was a reminder that great advertising isn’t about hiring the biggest celebrity, it’s about telling the best story. The winning ads used fame well, but they won because they paired it with humour, cultural relevance and strong creative execution. The challenge is that too many brands are still leaving memory on the table. On average, one in five viewers couldn’t recall who the ad was for. That’s a problem. As our Creative Dividend research with Effie shows, emotion drives growth, but only when it’s linked to the brand. You can score all the emotional goals you like, but without distinctive brand codes, you’re just hitting the post. That’s attribution lost. That’s emotional wastage.”