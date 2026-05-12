Netflix claims $325bn boost to global economy

New data from Netflix reveals that the streamer has contributed more than $325 billion (€276.6bn) to the global economy over the past decade, creating more than 425,000 jobs in over 50 countries.

A decade ago, Netflix expanded into almost every country in the world in a single day, and since then it says it has been “a champion of local stories”, spotlighting them on a global stage. Viewing of non-English language titles represented less than a tenth of total viewing on Netflix ten years ago, while today it’s more than a third.

Netflix says the data underscores its continued commitment to supporting creative communities everywhere, but especially in the UK. With hit shows such as Bridgerton, Adolescence and Heartstopper, Netflix has invested over $6 billion in UK productions since 2020 and created over 50,000 jobs both in front of and behind the camera. This also extends to supporting UK talent, as Netflix has invested £30 million since 2021 in training and upskilling UK creatives through schemes designed to provide opportunity to the wealth of talent in every corner of the UK.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, commented: “[…] what really matters are the people behind those numbers — the writers, directors, carpenters and electricians, the small business owners and community members and of course, the fans who make everything possible.”

This data is revealed as Netflix launches The Netflix Effect, designed to bring together stories from around the world that explore the economic and cultural impact Netflix has had on the entertainment industry.

“Over the last decade, Netflix shows and movies have consistently shaped what people read, buy, listen to, eat, wear and play. We’ve pushed old songs back up the musical charts, helped niche sports go mainstream, and boosted sales of everything from chess sets, to Halloween costumes, to home storage.” Sarandos added. “Now we have a responsibility to keep that flywheel going. That’s why, while other entertainment companies pull back, we’re leaning in — spending tens of billions of dollars on content every year, investing in production facilities from Spain to New Jersey, and growing the entertainment industry through training programmes that have reached over 90,000 people across more than 75 countries.”