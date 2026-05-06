ITVX hits 311m streams in April

ITV has announced its streaming figures for April 2026, revealing ITVX’s strongest ever performance for the month. Total streams reached 311 million, a 24 per cent increase compared to April 2025.

ITVX has now surpassed 300 million streams for the sixth consecutive month. Notably, this achievement marks the first time April’s streams have exceeded the 300 million mark.

April’s growth was supported by a mix of entertainment and new drama launches including I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, which garnered nearly 30 million streams across its 16-episode run.

Britain’s Got Talent also performed strongly, achieving 7.3 million streams across its four shows in the month, up by 14 per cent on April 2025. With 17.4 million streams so far this year, the 2026 season of Britain’s Got Talent (pictured) is the most streamed yet.

Detective drama Grace continued its success as a popular fixture of ITV’s drama slate, with 11.3 million streams in April. Showtime drama The Affair was April’s top acquisition with over 12.4 million streams across the three seasons which are available on ITVX.

Meanwhile, ITV’s flagship shows Coronation Street (32 million streams), Emmerdale (25 million streams), Good Morning Britain (6 million streams), The Chase (4.8 million streams), This Morning (4.6 million streams) and The Only Way is Essex (4.2 million streams) all feature in the top 10 most streamed series in April.

New drama Secret Service launched on April 27th and delivered a healthy debut, recording 2.6 million streams in its first days of availability within the month.

ITVX will begin building anticipation for this summer’s World Cup by launching a special ‘World Cup coming soon’ area across CTV and mobile later this May. This area will provide match awareness with Remind Me functionality.