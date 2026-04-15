BBFC deploys AI tool to classify HBO Max library

Following the UK launch of HBO Max on March 26th, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has confirmed the successful deployment of its first AI tool to support BBFC Compliance Officers in the classification of the streaming service’s entire library.

The BBFC notes that this is the first time it has developed and deployed an AI tool to support the classification of content for UK audiences. This new approach has ensured that 100 per cent of the HBO Max catalogue carries BBFC age ratings and content advice.

The AI tool generates metadata that highlights specific compliance issues – such as violence, nudity or language – for human review. The final age ratings and content advice remain the sole responsibility of BBFC Compliance Officers, ensuring every title meets its classification standards. All titles now carry a BBFC age rating (e.g., U, PG, 12, 15, or 18) and “bespoke” content advice, in line with the BBFC’s Classification Guidelines.

The process was underpinned by technology that had been tested against the BBFC’s key content issues, which are defined by public consultation, to ensure its reliability. As a result, it has allowed the BBFC to classify volumes of content in a short period. Whilst the AI tool is used effectively in support of classification, the assets and content being classified are not used for AI training or retraining, this contributes to the continued protection of the service’s IP.

By integrating AI into the process, the BBFC completed the classification of HBO Max’s entire UK catalogue in six months. Previously, the same volume of content would have required 1,570 Compliance Officer working days to process, according to BBFC estimates.

The deployment of this technology comes as BBFC research shows that 96 per cent of UK parents would value consistent age ratings across all media platforms, including streaming, with 94 per cent stating that these standards should be shaped by UK audiences. All of the BBFC’s age ratings are shaped by consultation with thousands of people across the UK.

David Austin OBE, Chief Executive of the BBFC, commented: “The BBFC’s use of AI to support our classification is a major step forward in how we support families to make safe and informed viewing decisions. The technology has allowed us to deliver classifications for the entire UK HBO Max catalogue, from Game of Thrones to Succession, in just six months. It has also allowed UK audiences to choose what’s right for them to view from the day the platform launched, without any compromise to our rigorous standards. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery now that it has brought this exciting new service to the UK.”