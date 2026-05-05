EBU, AIL form news sharing deal

The EBU and the Alianza Informativa Latinoamericana (AIL), have formed a content-sharing agreement that they say “opens a new chapter in global news collaboration between Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean”.

The agreement connects the EBU’s Eurovision News Exchange (EVN) with AIL’s network of 21 broadcasters, enabling reciprocal access to diverse news content. For the first time, EBU Members can benefit from systematic access to news material and breaking news live signals from Latin America and the Caribbean, while AIL Members gain access to a supply of European news coverage.

The partnership ensuring both organisations and their Members enjoy identical rights and obligations in the exchange of content.

“This is a landmark agreement that’s extremely valuable to our Members and their news operations,” commented Liz Corbin, EBU Director of News. “They now have timely and wide-ranging access to AIL’s content from across Latin America and the Caribbean, strengthening our coverage of this hugely important but under-reported region.”

“The signing of this agreement marks a significant milestone for our organisation in the development of a global news service,” added Juan Carlos Isaza Montejo, Executive Director of AIL. “This new alliance fosters journalistic collaboration between both organisations’ broadcasters, bringing the two continents closer culturally.”

Under the agreement, Members of both organisations can access and broadcast each other’s audiovisual news material across multiple platforms, including linear broadcasting and digital services. This includes distribution via satellite, terrestrial and online channels, as well as streaming on proprietary and third-party platforms under full editorial control.

AIL unites 20 private television broadcasters from Latin America, the Caribbean and one public broadcaster from the Canary Islands, while the EBU is a leading alliance of public service media.