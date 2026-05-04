Sky Sports to air W7F tournament

Sky Sports will be the exclusive UK broadcaster of the women’s World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament, taking place at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28th-30th.

The third edition of the seven-a-side competition marks the first time the tournament will be hosted in England, featuring eight Barclay’s Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs competing across the three-day event. Confirmed teams include Aston Villa Women, Everton Women, London City Lionesses, Manchester United Women, Tottenham Hotspur Women, and West Ham United, with two further clubs to be announced.

Sky Sports will broadcast all matches live with a presentation team on-site delivering full coverage of the tournament, which is also available on NOW.

Sky Sports Director of Football, Gary Hughes, commented: “We’re proud to be the unrivalled home of football in the UK and Ireland, with a long-standing commitment to investing in and growing women’s sport. This partnership with World Sevens Football builds on the momentum of a record WSL season, which saw more live matches than ever before on Sky Sports. It delivers a fresh, fast-paced format that blends elite competition with entertainment and gives fans another exciting opportunity to watch the league’s biggest stars before the summer break.”

Sarah Cummins, World Sevens Football CEO, added: “Partnering with Sky Sports to bring the World Sevens Football London Edition to fans across the UK and Ireland is a major milestone for us. From day one, our ambition has been to reimagine how women’s football is experienced, making it faster, closer, and more entertaining while showcasing the incredible depth of talent in the game. Having every match broadcast live on Sky and NOW ensures we can reach more fans than ever before and continue building a global platform for the sport and its players.”