Space 42: D2D market “massive”

Abu Dhabi-based Space42, which already owns the Al-Yah/Yahsat and Thuraya satellites, says that Direct-to-Device (D2D) potential is massive, and a $50 billion (€43.4bn) market. It is planning a Joint Venture with California-based Viasat, called Equatys.

The Equatys scheme calls for 2800 satellites in various orbits (at 500, 640 and 1023 kms orbital heights) will see Space42 invest $600 million between 2026 and 2027, with Viasat – once the JV is signed – investing a similar amount.

Specialist business publication Space Intel Report (SIR) says that the JV members will name the successful bidder to build the satellites “within weeks”.

According to SIR, Space42 CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh said the company remains on track to sign a satellite bus contractor so that construction of the satellites could begin this year, with initial operations in 2028 or 2029. “Updates are coming within weeks,” Sabbagh revealed.

“The opportunity before us is indeed massive,” Sabbagh declared. “The total mobile market, excluding sanctioned areas, is $1 trillion, and D2D can secure 5 per cent of this market. Users will want to use in land, air or sea applications that are uncovered. The $50 billion is within reach. We are working around the clock to get out of the starting gate to start satellite manufacturing, which is the next milestone.”