World Sevens Football London Edition on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, will bring the upcoming World Sevens Football London Edition to fans around the world for free, in partnership with World Sevens Football (W7F). The first-ever London edition of the competition will be staged at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28th-30th.

DAZN is W7F’s exclusive global streaming partner as part of its ongoing multi-event partnership with W7F. Committed to expanding accessibility and visibility for innovative formats in the sport, DAZN will make all 15 matches available to watch live and free on the DAZN platform globally.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “DAZN is proud to continue its partnership with World Sevens Football for the London Edition and to bring this exciting competition to fans around the world. With our platform available in more than 200 markets and by offering this tournament free-to-view, DAZN is playing a central role in bringing this innovative format to the widest possible audience. As the official global streaming partner of World Sevens Football, our built-for-sport platform and global reach is helping to accelerate the growth of football worldwide.”

Tracey Lesetar-Smith, Chief of Broadcast & Events, World Sevens Football, added: “As World Sevens Football arrives at its third tournament, DAZN’s support from the very beginning has made them an outstanding partner for our growth. From helping launch the competition in Estoril to supporting our expansion in Fort Lauderdale and now bringing the London Edition to fans around the world, DAZN has shared our belief in the potential of this format from day one. Their global reach, production expertise and commitment to innovation continue to make them an ideal partner as we build new momentum for women’s football worldwide.”

World Sevens Football’s London tournament will feature eight WSL clubs competing in the fast-paced 7v7 format on a reduced-size natural-grass pitch, with 30-minute matches and rolling substitutions.

The London Edition follows W7F events in Estoril, Portugal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and continues the series’ expansion into major football markets. Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium has previously hosted UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 matches and the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.