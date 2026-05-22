Turkcell, Sateliot test 5G IoT

Sateliot, a leading 5G Internet of Things (IoT) satellite constellation operator, and Turkcell, Türkiye’s major telecommunications and technology company, have successfully completed a test of 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) IoT connectivity via satellite both in Barcelona and Istanbul.

The demo was designed to test and confirm standards-based 5G NB-IoT NTN connectivity over Sateliot’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and demonstrate its potential integration as an extension of Turkcell’s terrestrial cellular network.

This exercise confirmed that cellular IoT devices can easily remain connected when they leave terrestrial coverage, switching between mobile and satellite networks without service interruption problems.

“This opens the door to new digital applications in remote and hard-to-reach areas where connectivity is currently limited,” said the pair.

Thanks to this integration, sectors such as agriculture, logistics, energy, and emergency management -which are growing rapidly in Türkiye and adopting digital solutions- can continuously and securely monitor assets and processes. The combination of terrestrial and satellite connectivity allows for extended reach to remote areas without replacing existing devices, thus offering a seamless and uninterrupted experience to the end user.

Gianluca Redolfi, CCO of Sateliot, said: “This project demonstrates that satellite connectivity can be seamlessly integrated with the mobile network. For the end user, it means that their cellular IoT devices continue to function in both mobile and satellite networks, with the same cellular device.”