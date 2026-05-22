Fremantle UK acquires minority stake in Craft Films

Production company Fremantle UK has acquired a minority stake in Craft Films, the multi-genre production company working across branded, commercial, digital and long-form content, as the production group continues to expand its capabilities across short and long-form production while strengthening its commercial and multi-platform offering.

Founded in 2016 by Nick Brown, Rob Davies and Phil Myers, Craft Films produces high-quality content across multiple platforms spanning programme production, brand campaigns, digital content and title sequences.

The company works with a range of leading brands, broadcasters and platforms and has previously partnered with Fremantle on bespoke campaigns including content for the M&S Food and Britain’s Got Talent collaboration. Further credits include projects for Ford and Expedia as well as content for major entertainment formats such as Last One Laughing, Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing.

Amelia Brown, CEO, Fremantle UK says: “We’ve worked closely with the team at Craft for a number of years and have seen them build an impressive reputation for delivering high-quality branded and digital content. We’re delighted to welcome them into the Fremantle family. This investment strengthens our ability to offer clients innovative, multi-platform storytelling and reflects our continued focus on growing our branded and digital capabilities.”

Brown, Davies and Myers, Craft Films, add: “Joining the Fremantle team is an exciting new chapter for Craft. Over the last 10 years we’ve built our business around creating high quality multi-platform content that continues to grow and adapt in an ever changing and evolving industry. For broadcasters or brands, we have always believed in an entertainment first approach to creativity that earns attention and shapes conversation. Fremantle’s global reach and creative ambition make them the ideal partner for our next stage of growth, especially as we look to expand our New York and London offices. We’re incredibly proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to joining forces, delivering even more impactful storytelling and reaching larger audiences.”