All William Hill SPFL play-offs to be streamed live

Every single William Hill SPFL play-off match will be broadcast live for the first time as part of a new SPFL live streaming offering. The SPFL online platform, which can be accessed within the Premier Sports website and Premier Sports Player app, will stream every play-off match not already aired live by Sky Sports, BBC Scotland or BBC ALBA. The service will involve an enhanced broadcast of games from across the William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1 and Pyramid (League 2) play-off competitions, including the pyramid play-off between Edinburgh City and Brora Rangers. This follows positive discussions between the SPFL and clubs on looking at new ways of making these crucial end-of-season matches available for live coverage.

Fans will have the chance to watch each game on a PPV basis for £9.99 per match. All matches will be available to buy via the Premier Sports Player, available from all app stores or online at Premier Sports .

The William Hill Premiership quarter-finals and semi-finals will continue to be shown live on BBC Scotland, with the William Hill Premiership play-off final exclusively live on Sky Sports. BBC ALBA will continue to show exclusive live coverage of both legs of each of the William Hill Championship and William Hill League 1 play-off finals.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive said: “We’re really pleased to be announcing that every SPFL play-off match will be broadcast live for the first time. The play-offs have delivered some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in the SPFL in recent years, and we’ve been working closely with our clubs to ensure we can make them available to as wide an audience as possible. This new platform offers an innovative and flexible new way for fans to follow the best of the action, as well as an enhanced broadcast quality for these matches. We’d lastly like to thank our clubs and Premier Sports for their support in making this possible and wish all the clubs involved the very best for what promises to be a hugely exciting set of matches.”

WILLIAM HILL PREMIERSHIP PLAY-OFFS

Tuesday May 5

William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg

Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 8

William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg

Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.30pm

Tuesday May 12

William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg

Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 15

William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg

Partick Thistle v Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday May 21

William Hill Premiership play-off final, 1st leg

Partick Thistle or Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic v 11th in Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Monday May 25

William Hill Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg

11th in Premiership v Partick Thistle or Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

(In the event that a club is involved in the Scottish Cup final and the William Hill Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday May 26 and Friday May 29)



WILLIAM HILL CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS

Tuesday May 5

William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 1st leg

Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Stenhousemuir

Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 7.45pm

Saturday May 9

William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South

Both live on Premier Sports Player, Kick-offs 3.00pm

Wednesday May 13

William Hill Championship play-off final, 1st leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 16

William Hill Championship play-off final, 2nd leg

Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 5.30pm



WILLIAM HILL LEAGUE 1 PLAY-OFFS

Tuesday May 5

William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 1st leg

Forfar Athletic v Hamilton Academical

Clyde v The Spartans

Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 7.45pm

Saturday May 9

William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg

Hamilton Academical v Forfar Athletic

The Spartans v Clyde

Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 3.00pm

Tuesday May 12

William Hill League 1 play-off final, 1st leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 15

William Hill League 1 play-off final, 2nd leg

Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm



PYRAMID (LEAGUE 2) PLAY-OFF

Saturday May 9

William Hill League 2 play-off final, 1st leg

Brora Rangers v Edinburgh City

Live on Premier Sports Player, kick-off 3.00pm

Saturday May 16

William Hill League 2 play-off final, 2nd leg

Edinburgh City v Brora Rangers

Live on Premier Sports Player, kick-off 3.00pm