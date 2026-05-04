All William Hill SPFL play-offs to be streamed live
May 4, 2026
Every single William Hill SPFL play-off match will be broadcast live for the first time as part of a new SPFL live streaming offering. The SPFL online platform, which can be accessed within the Premier Sports website and Premier Sports Player app, will stream every play-off match not already aired live by Sky Sports, BBC Scotland or BBC ALBA.
The service will involve an enhanced broadcast of games from across the William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1 and Pyramid (League 2) play-off competitions, including the pyramid play-off between Edinburgh City and Brora Rangers. This follows positive discussions between the SPFL and clubs on looking at new ways of making these crucial end-of-season matches available for live coverage.
Fans will have the chance to watch each game on a PPV basis for £9.99 per match. All matches will be available to buy via the Premier Sports Player, available from all app stores or online at Premier Sports.
The William Hill Premiership quarter-finals and semi-finals will continue to be shown live on BBC Scotland, with the William Hill Premiership play-off final exclusively live on Sky Sports. BBC ALBA will continue to show exclusive live coverage of both legs of each of the William Hill Championship and William Hill League 1 play-off finals.
Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive said: “We’re really pleased to be announcing that every SPFL play-off match will be broadcast live for the first time. The play-offs have delivered some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in the SPFL in recent years, and we’ve been working closely with our clubs to ensure we can make them available to as wide an audience as possible. This new platform offers an innovative and flexible new way for fans to follow the best of the action, as well as an enhanced broadcast quality for these matches. We’d lastly like to thank our clubs and Premier Sports for their support in making this possible and wish all the clubs involved the very best for what promises to be a hugely exciting set of matches.”
WILLIAM HILL PREMIERSHIP PLAY-OFFS
Tuesday May 5
William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg
Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg
Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday May 8
William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg
Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.30pm
William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg
Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.30pm
Tuesday May 12
William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg
Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg
Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday May 15
William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg
Partick Thistle v Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg
Partick Thistle v Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Thursday May 21
William Hill Premiership play-off final, 1st leg
Partick Thistle or Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic v 11th in Premiership
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
William Hill Premiership play-off final, 1st leg
Partick Thistle or Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic v 11th in Premiership
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
Monday May 25
William Hill Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg
11th in Premiership v Partick Thistle or Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
William Hill Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg
11th in Premiership v Partick Thistle or Arbroath or Dunfermline Athletic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
(In the event that a club is involved in the Scottish Cup final and the William Hill Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday May 26 and Friday May 29)
WILLIAM HILL CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS
Tuesday May 5
William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 1st leg
Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians
Queen of the South v Stenhousemuir
Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 7.45pm
William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 1st leg
Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians
Queen of the South v Stenhousemuir
Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 7.45pm
Saturday May 9
William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg
Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic
Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South
Both live on Premier Sports Player, Kick-offs 3.00pm
William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg
Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic
Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South
Both live on Premier Sports Player, Kick-offs 3.00pm
Wednesday May 13
William Hill Championship play-off final, 1st leg
Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm
William Hill Championship play-off final, 1st leg
Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday May 16
William Hill Championship play-off final, 2nd leg
Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 5.30pm
William Hill Championship play-off final, 2nd leg
Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 5.30pm
WILLIAM HILL LEAGUE 1 PLAY-OFFS
Tuesday May 5
William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 1st leg
Forfar Athletic v Hamilton Academical
Clyde v The Spartans
Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 7.45pm
William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 1st leg
Forfar Athletic v Hamilton Academical
Clyde v The Spartans
Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 7.45pm
Saturday May 9
William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg
Hamilton Academical v Forfar Athletic
The Spartans v Clyde
Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 3.00pm
William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg
Hamilton Academical v Forfar Athletic
The Spartans v Clyde
Both live on Premier Sports Player, kick-offs 3.00pm
Tuesday May 12
William Hill League 1 play-off final, 1st leg
Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm
William Hill League 1 play-off final, 1st leg
Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday May 15
William Hill League 1 play-off final, 2nd leg
Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm
William Hill League 1 play-off final, 2nd leg
Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg
Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.45pm
PYRAMID (LEAGUE 2) PLAY-OFF
Saturday May 9
William Hill League 2 play-off final, 1st leg
Brora Rangers v Edinburgh City
Live on Premier Sports Player, kick-off 3.00pm
William Hill League 2 play-off final, 1st leg
Brora Rangers v Edinburgh City
Live on Premier Sports Player, kick-off 3.00pm
Saturday May 16
William Hill League 2 play-off final, 2nd leg
Edinburgh City v Brora Rangers
Live on Premier Sports Player, kick-off 3.00pm
William Hill League 2 play-off final, 2nd leg
Edinburgh City v Brora Rangers
Live on Premier Sports Player, kick-off 3.00pm