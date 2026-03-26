HBO Max now live in UK

HBO Max, the SVoD service from Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), has made its long-awaited debut in the UK and Ireland, completing the service’s European rollout, with subscriptions starting at £4.99 per month (for Basic with Ads). The expansion also marks the service’s entry into 12 countries and regions across Asia Pacific – including Bhutan, Fiji, Kiribati, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu – and paves the way for the launch of HBO Max in New Zealand in mid‑2026.

Subscribers in these new countries and regions will be able to access content from WBD on HBO Max including HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios, New Line Cinema, Max Original series, Discovery programming, and TNT Sports in the UK.

Subscribers will be able to watch the eight-episode first season of the upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which will debut Christmas 2026 – and real-time medical drama, Max Original The Pitt, available for the first time in the UK and Ireland, as well as upcoming episodes of new HBO Original series DTF St. Louis and Rooster. For returning titles, the first episode of the third season of The Comeback will be available on the service from launch and upcoming episodes will air in line with US transmission, with the third season of Euphoria arriving on the service in April, followed by the third instalment of House of the Dragon later in the year.

Boxset titles include iconic HBO Original series such as Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, The Wire, Girls, True Blood, Big Little Lies, Boardwalk Empire, Veep and Entourage alongside Warner Bros Television series’ Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Customers will also be able to access the full boxset of titles including The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Euphoria, House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and IT: Welcome to Derry.

HBO Original programming* from across the globe will be available in the UK and Ireland for the first time, such as France’s Privilèges, available from March 27th, and The Seduction, freely adapted from novel Dangerous Liaisons and starring Diane Kruger, Mexico’s Like Water for Chocolate, executive produced by Salma Hayek Pinault, and Portobello, the first original production to come from Italy since the launch of the service there in January.

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, Murder in Glitterball City, Oscar®-nominated Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud, late-night A24-produced series Neighbors, and Emmy®-winning Max Original series Conan O’Brien Must Go. In addition, all episodes of brand-new documentary series Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal, will be available to HBO Max subscribers at launch in the UK and Ireland. Unscripted titles on the service include HBO Original Documentaries, Oscar®-nominated, late-night A24-produced series, and Emmy®-winning Max Original series. In addition, all episodes of brand-new documentary series, will be available to HBO Max subscribers at launch in the UK and Ireland. Movies available at launch include the multi-award winning titlesOne Battle After Another and Sinners; DC’s Superman and A Minecraft Movie; and The Lord of the Rings and the Harry Potter film collections. HBO Max will include the full range of TNT Sports content and live coverage. Sports fans ans can stream exclusive matches from the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women’s FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, as well as every Gallagher PREM Rugby match, Premiership Women’s Rugby, more than 1,000 live cycling broadcasts each year including every stage from the Tour de France, every match from the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, every MotoGP race, plus the World Snooker Tour, the winter sports season, as well as Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 coming up.

Following HBO Max’s launch, TNT Sports continues to be distributed via existing partners in the UK & Ireland.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, commented: “Today is a huge day for HBO Max, as the service launches in the UK and Ireland and completes its rollout across Europe, as well as significant expansion across Asia Pacific, marking 22 seamless launches in 2026 so far. The content lineup on our platform is truly unmatched, and we are particularly excited to be announcing this week that Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone will be coming to the service for Christmas, as a decade of new storytelling begins.”