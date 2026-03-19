Study: Strong interest in NEXTGEN TV converter boxes

A new study of over-the-air television viewers in the US finds strong interest in an affordable NEXTGEN TV converter box, with 81 per cent of respondents saying they would purchase a converter box to maintain access to their free local broadcast TV stations.



Pearl TV is working with several manufacturers to develop a range of what it descirbes as “low-cost NEXTGEN TV converter boxes”, including ADTH, Bitrouter, Skyworth and Zinwell. Also involved with the converter box project is TV viewing data expert Titan TV, which is consulting on best practices for presentation of programme guide data.

The research, conducted in January 2026 by Magid among 600 adults ages 25–64 who use an antenna on at least one television in their home and at least two hours per week, highlights an important shift in today’s media landscape: the antenna audience is not only loyal — it is evolving and growing with a new generation of multi-platform viewers.

While all respondents to the survey watch local channels via antenna, nearly two-thirds also subscribe to streaming services, and many use cable or virtual platforms as well. Rather than replacing local broadcast channels, these services are complementing it. The result is a rising segment of what Pearl TV calls “Omni-Viewers” — consumers who intentionally combine free local broadcasting with digital and subscription platforms.

“This research confirms that over-the-air viewers are diverse, modern and highly engaged,” commented Anne Schelle, Managing Director of Pearl TV. “Local broadcasting is not being replaced — it’s being integrated into broader viewing habits. A converter option ensures these growing audiences can continue receiving trusted local news, sports and emergency information as broadcast technology evolves.”

“This report highlights the evolution of the American consumer and the local television landscape, “ said Bill Hague, Executive Vice President at Magid. “We have been researching the benefits of NEXTGEN TV with US consumers with Pearl TV for more than 10 years and one key finding of this study is that the younger end of the adult 25–64-year-old sample was most interested in the converter box.”

Survey Says: Deep Loyalty Across Generations and Income Levels



Other survey results point to high interest in local programming:

92 per cent say they would miss their antenna access if it were no longer available.

70 per cent rely on local TV stations for news.

Nearly two-thirds depend on local TV weathercasts.

Half watch local sports and national newscasts via an antenna to tune to local TV broadcasters.

Importantly, antenna households span all ages and income levels. The converter box concept shows particularly strong appeal among adults 25–44, those with families, and with higher-income households — demonstrating that over-the-air television is not a legacy-only platform but rather one embraced by digitally fluent consumers who value both flexibility and reliability.

Viewers cite financial accessibility, access to local news and emergency information, and live sports as primary reasons they value broadcast television.

Strong Interest in an Affordable Upgrade Path

The survey points to high interest in a NEXTGEN TV converter box:

81 per cent would purchase a converter box.

64 per cent would select a low-cost box to maintain access to local channels, which reflects a practical willingness to invest in maintain free local TV service.

Top motivations for purchase of a converter box include:

One-time purchase with no monthly fees.

Works with current TV and antenna setup.

Reliable reception, even when internet service is unavailable.

Consumers expect NEXTGEN TV converter boxes to be widely available through major retailers, both online and in-store. The findings suggest strong engagement with a seamless, value-oriented transition that preserves free local access while delivering improved quality and reliability.