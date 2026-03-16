Forecast: 5G, data consumption to drive Australia’s mobile services market

Australia’s mobile services market is poised for steady expansion through 2030 as surging data consumption and rapid 5G adoption reshape operator revenue models. While traditional voice revenues continue to decline, telcos are increasingly relying on premium data plans and network upgrades to capture growing demand for video streaming, cloud gaming, and connected services, reinforcing the sector’s shift toward data-led monetisation, reveals GlobalData, the intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData’s Australia Mobile Broadband Forecast (Q4-2025) reveals that Australia mobile services revenue is forecast to grow a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 per cent from $10.2 million (€8.9m) in 2025 to $12.5 million in 2030, driven by growth in mobile data service revenue.

Mobile voice service revenue will decline at 2.1 per cent CAGR over the forecast period, in line with the steady drop in mobile voice ARPU levels as operators bundle free voice minutes with their mobile plans and customers shift to OTT/web communication services.

Mobile data service revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a CAGR of 5.2 per cent between 2025 and 2030, fuelled by 5G adoption, especially with premium, unlimited 5G data plans that can support higher data consumption required for video streaming, cloud gaming and IoT services.

Neha Mishra, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The average monthly data usage over mobile networks is forecast to increase from 16.4 GB in 2025 to 27.4 GB in 2030, driven by the growing consumption of online video and social media content over smartphones, on the back of data-centric packages offered by telcos.”

5G will remain the leading mobile technology in terms of subscriptions through 2030, driven by the ongoing efforts in 5G network expansions and modernisation, and promotional/discounted 5G plans from MNOs. For instance, in May 2025, Optus announced a strategic partnership with Nokia to enhance and modernize its 5G network, focusing on regional areas. Alongside the ongoing network modernization efforts, the partnership highlights Optus’ commitment to expand dependable high-speed coverage and improve the overall customer experience nationwide.

Telstra led the mobile services market in Australia in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2025, followed by Optus. Telstra will retain its leadership through to 2030, supported by its continued efforts to expand/update 5G network and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. As of February 2026, Telstra’s mobile network covers more than 99.7 per cent of the Australian population, with its 5G network specifically covering more than 91 per cent of the population.

Mishra concluded: “Data-driven service models will increasingly define competition in Australia’s mobile market. As 5G coverage expands and data consumption accelerates, operators will focus on premium data plans, network capacity upgrades and differentiated digital services to sustain ARPU growth. Strategic investments in coverage, speed and service quality will remain critical to maintaining market leadership.”