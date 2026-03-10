Study: TV remains dominant influencer in US purchase decisions

TVB, the trade association of America’s local broadcast television industry, has released findings from its 2026 Purchase Funnel Study which found that TV continues to play a key role in creating brand awareness and influencing consumer purchase decisions.

TVB commissioned GfK/NIQ to conduct this study, which looked at over 20 media platforms, both traditional and digital. The study examined consumers in key local categories who have been exposed to advertising and measured the importance of media platforms on their purchase decision process.

Key findings:

Exposure to a media platform was not a guarantee of consumer importance, except for TV.

Television was the most important influencer at all stages of the purchase funnel. In the awareness stage for total adults, TV was five times higher than the nearest runner up, social media, and seven times higher than streaming video other than TV/movies (e.g., YouTube). TV was also the most important influencer for all key age groups, higher income households, high net-worth households, and ethnic groups.

More exposure to TV ads increases importance for awareness, trust, and preference.

The top four most trusted media platforms were local TV station assets with local broadcast TV news leading the way at 70 per cent and local TV digital assets following closely behind. Social media (47 per cent) and email newsletters (46 per cent) were the least trusted.

Local TV websites/apps (38 per cent) were the preferred websites for local news and events.

For consumers, it’s not a choice of TV versus streaming. It’s both. Even among streamers, linear TV was the most important influence for awareness. At 71 per cent, short-form video streamers (like those using YouTube) chose local broadcast TV news as the most trustworthy platform.

89 per cent of respondents said that the ads they see on linear TV influence their online search selections.

87 per cent said when visiting a television station’s website or app, they viewed the ads.

The findings of the 2026 Purchase Funnel Study underscore TV’s unmatched ability to drive awareness and influence consumers of all ages and demographics.