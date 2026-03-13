VeEX unveils MTX640 dual 100G handheld test set

VeEX Inc. , a global leader in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, have introduced the MTX640, a compact, high-performance dual 100GE multi-service handheld test set. Built on VeEX’s proven Ethernet testing architecture, the MTX640 supports a wide range of Layer 2 through Layer 4 performance tests, including throughput, service activation, and advanced Ethernet analysis across supported rates.

As 100G deployments become widespread and networks prepare for the transition to 400G, service providers and data center operators need test solutions that deliver performance, scalability, and cost efficiency. The MTX640 addresses this need with a dual 100GE design that supports today’s high-speed validation requirements while providing a flexible path to 400G testing – all without requiring a significant upfront investment.

Why the MTX640 Stands Out:

Dual 100GE concurrent testing

400GE-ready testing via software upgrade

Broad interface coverage from 10M to 400GE

Dual ports (up to 100G), ideal for AOC/DAC and loopback testing

Native PAM4 hardware for high-performance signal integrity without adapters

Comprehensive Ethernet test suite (Layers 1–4) including RFC2544 and Y.1564

Integrated RJ45 copper interfaces supporting up to 10GBASE-T

Advanced transceiver validation and diagnostics

Fast boot-up and intuitive GUI for streamlined field operations

“Engineered as a true all-in-one solution, the MTX640 is exceptionally suited for on-the-go and time critical tasks, such as troubleshooting transceivers, network equipment verification, installation, maintenance, and commissioning,” said Ricardo Torres, VeEX Director of Product Marketing. “Its intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and smart predefined configurations streamline the test process while the 400G-ready hardware ensures the platform can evolve as network requirements grow.”

See the MTX642/640 in action at OFC, March 17-19, Los Angeles, CA. VeEX will be partnering with the Ethernet Alliance (Booth #5023) and the OIF (Booth #2017).