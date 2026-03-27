Netflix raises US prices

Netflix has boosted prices in the US for the second time in 15 months. The streaming company’s ad-supported tier will now cost $8.99 a month, compared with $7.99 before, while ​prices for its standard plan rose $2 per ​month to $19.99. The premium ⁠plan now costs $26.99 a month, up from $24.99.

​Netflix has also increased the price of adding ​an extra member to $7.99 for ad-supported plans and to $9.99 for ad-free plans.

With the new prices, the company’s average revenue per subscriber in the US and Canada region will rise by ​6 per cent YoY ​in 2026, ⁠according to estimates from TD Cowen analysts.

Although price hikes haven’t been announced for any other regions, the last time Netflix raised prices in the US (in January 2025), the UK followed suit a month later.

Netflix reported ​revenue of $12.1 billion for the October-December ​period, ⁠modestly exceeding analysts’ estimate. The service currently has more than 325 million subscribers globally.

The price rises comes after Netflix recently walked away from its pursuit for Warner Bros Discovery.