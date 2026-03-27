Disney+ signs RTVE content deal

Disney continues to expand its content pacts with European free-to-air broadcasters having signed a deal with RTVE that will see a selection of the Spanish broadcaster’s titles made available on the Disney+ streaming platform the day after their linear debut.

RTVE titles that will be available on Disney+ include thriller series Rojo sobre blanco, and popular cooking show MasterChef along with the Celebrity MasterChef spin-off. The deal commences on March 31st.

“RTVE is a much-loved network with audiences in Spain, boasting a rich heritage of decades of incredible programmes. Through this agreement, we are delighted to bring some of RTVE’s most iconic new titles to Disney+ users, featuring some of the most popular and acclaimed formats on Spanish television,” commenyed Karl Holmes, general manager of Disney+ for EMEA. “Adding these programmes to Disney+ reinforces our ambition to enrich the service, while also giving greater visibility to the extraordinary creative talent in Spain. This collaboration reflects our commitment to working closely with Europe’s leading free-to-air broadcasters, bringing their high-quality local storytelling to younger and newer audiences.”

This is Disney’s second similar deal in Spain, having announced a partnership with Atresmedia in September 2025. Disney also has deals in place with ITV in the UK, ARD and ZDF in Germany and SIC in Portugal.