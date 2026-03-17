Starcloud wants 88,000 satellites

Starcloud, a business based in Redmond, Washington state, and which is a firm believer in orbiting data centres, has filed an application with the FCC. On March 13th the FCC accepted the scheme. In essence, the application seeks to launch 88,000 orbiting satellites with an eye on expected growth of AI.

“Starcloud is designing its satellite system to accommodate the explosive growth of datacenter demands driven by AI, which is already encountering severe roadblocks to efforts to scale on the ground,” the company stated in its FCC filing. “By avoiding the constraints of terrestrial deployment, space datacenters will be the most cost-effective and scalable way to deliver compute this decade.”

The filing talks of various orbiting heights of between 600 and 850 kms, and will be in sun-synchronous orbits, and thus benefitting from near-continuous power from the sun.

Starcloud, which counts Nvidia as an investor, has launched just one satellite so far (a Lumen Orbit craft) which was carried into orbit on a SpaceX ‘rideshare’ rocket back in November 2025 and had at its heart an Nvideo H100 chipset. Its next satellite, Starcloud 2, is scheduled for launch in 2027.