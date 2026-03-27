Movistar Plus+, the Spanish pay-TV and streaming platform owned by Telefónica, has unveiled plans to “evolve and adapt” its organisation with the aim of strengthening its value proposition in the global audiovisual market.

The company says it is moving forward integrating the rights acquisition function (Film, Series, Sports, etc.) together with the management of Global Partners within the Business and Sports Management Division, led by Enric Rojas, aligning the organizational model with market realities. To this end, the Partnerships Division, led by Ismael Calleja, will become part of Business Management, reporting directly to Rojas, who will also continue to oversee the Sports Division.

“This move is intended to address the new reality of the audiovisual market. Major international partners – such as Amazon, Apple, DAZN, Disney, NBCUniversal / Comcast, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery – operate as multi-product players, with whom we negotiate fiction content, as well as OTT agreements, and sports rights. Moving toward an integrated model will allows us to strengthen our strategic position and maximise our negotiating capacity,” explained Movistar Plus+ in a press statement.

Editorial decisions regarding film, series and adquisitions, will remain under the responsibility of the Fiction Division, led by Jorge Pezzi.