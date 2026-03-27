The Channel Store, Orange local TV channel boost

The Channel Store, part of the TVUP group, has partnered with Orange in Spain to launch a structured offering of local channels within the Orange TV ecosystem.

The companies said the collaboration marks a significant step in the evolution of connected television in Spain, integrating regional content into a high-profile national platform.

The alliance reinforces The Channel Store’s role as a strategic enabler in the rapidly shifting audiovisual landscape, as audiences migrate from traditional terrestrial TV to streaming. The project involved the identification, selection and assessment of regional operators across Spain, along with technical preparations to ensure seamless delivery in a premium OTT environment.

The Channel Store handled signal adaptation, format standardisation, metadata and EPG standardisation, quality control, and operational coordination with each channel. This comprehensive process has transformed local signals into fully optimised assets, ready for integration into Orange TV’s national-scale platform.

The initiative also strengthens The Channel Store’s ability to support regional channels’ professionalisation in digital environments, opening up new distribution, visibility and monetisation opportunities.

Fernando García Calvo, CEO of The Channel Store, commented: “Television is entering a new phase in which digital distribution becomes the core infrastructure of the audiovisual ecosystem. Integrating local operators within connected TV platforms preserves the value of regional content while projecting it to much larger audiences. At The Channel Store, we operate at the intersection of content, technology, and distribution, accelerating the sector’s transition to CTV.”

Beyond the technical scope, the project aims to help local TV adapt to the modern digital consumption environment. Regional channels have historically played a key role in delivering local news and community-focused programming. The challenge today is to integrate these offerings into the connected TV ecosystem, ensuring long-term visibility, viability, and sustainability.

The launch will feature channels from across Spain, including 12TV, Almería 24h TV, AC Principado TV, Ahora TV, Canal 4 Tenerife, Cantabria TV, Déjate de historias TV, GuadaTV, La 9 TV, Levante TV, Popular TV Región de Murcia, Televisió d’Eivissa i Formentera (TEF), TeleBilbao, TeleMiño, GCM, TeleGranada, and TeleVigo.