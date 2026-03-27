BBC’s Davie to chair Creative Industries Council

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie has been appointed as the next co-chair of the Creative Industries Council.

The council is a forum that brings industry and the government together to ensure the continued success of the UK’s creative economy. It aims to unite the sector and give them a clearer voice when advocating to the government.

Sir Peter Bazalgette will leave his position as co-chair when his term ends on July 31st, and Baroness Shriti Vadera on December 31st. Their tenures as co-chairs saw the government introduce a new growth blueprint for their sectors through the Creative Industries Sector Plan, published as part of the Industrial Strategy. Davie will join Vadera as co-chair from August 1st and become the sole industry chair upon her departure.

Davie will lead the council alongside co-chairs Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Business Secretary Peter Kyle. Under Davie, the council will continue to focus on Sector Plan priorities – including innovation, access to finance, workforce, trade and investment.

“Tim brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his diverse career, including his previous tenure in this position,” commented Nandy. “I would also like to thank Baz and Shriti for their incredible contribution to the council, which has been invaluable in supporting the future of these sectors.”

“It is a privilege to be asked to Chair the Creative Industries Council and champion a sector that’s a world-class success story for the UK,” added Davie. “With the right backing, there’s a huge opportunity for our creative industries to deliver not only significant growth for the UK economy in the years ahead, but good growth that supports jobs and skills in every part of the country. I look forward to working with the government to ensure that this sector will continue to punch well above its weight for the UK.”

“Our creative industries are world-leading, and Tim’s strong experience will enhance the UK’s position as a global creative superpower and help drive the sector into the future,” said Kyle. “With creative industries identified as a key growth sector in our Modern Industrial Strategy, we’re delivering long-term growth and opportunities that supports skilled jobs and raises living standards across the UK.”

Davie has been serving as the director-general of the BBC since 2020, after joining the organisation as the director of marketing, communications and audiences in 2005. He has also served as the corporation’s director of audio and music, on the BBC’s executive board and chief executive of BBC Studios, among other roles. Davie was also a trustee of both the Tate and the Royal Television Society.

This will be the second time that Davie will serve as industry chair of the council, having previously held the post in 2018.

The creative industries are worth £145.8 billion (€168.4bn) to the UK economy, and have been identified as one of the government’s priority growth sectors. The Creative Industries Council brings creative industries sub-sectors together, and gives them a collective voice – from championing their interests to driving progress on the key challenges and opportunities they face in areas like access to finance or innovation.

“Tim preceded me as Co-Chair and now he’s happily succeeding me as well,” said Bazalgette. “I can think of no-one better qualified to push forward the growth and innovation of the Creative Industries. He gets it.”

“I am very much looking forward to working with Tim – he is an inspired choice,” added Vadera. “I want to extend my deep thanks to Baz for his outstanding contribution to Creative Industries and for being a brilliant co-chair on the strategy taskforce and the CIC.”