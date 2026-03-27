Virgin TV offers free UHD boost this Easter

Virgin Media O2 is giving Virgin TV customers a special content boost this spring, offering a range of movies, live music performances and documentaries – all in Ultra HD and at no extra cost.

Virgin TV customers can access Virgin TV Ultra HD channel (228 and 999) for free throughout the half-term break (from March 28th until April 12th) and tune in to enjoy the variety of films and shows this half term.

Titles that will be available include:

Playmobil: The Movie: Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Anya Taylor-Joy, this 2019 live-action/animated film is based on the celebrated German toy.

Us: Adelaide Wilson and her family are attacked by mysterious figures dressed in red. Upon closer inspection, the Wilsons realise that the intruders are exact lookalikes of them. Directed by Jordan Peele and starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss.

The Invisible Man: When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Also starring Elizabeth Moss.

Cobra Kai season 1 (pictured): Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the show follows a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

The Last Turtles: A documentary and video series showcasing the work of Dominica Sea Turtle Conservation Organisation.

Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé – A Trip Across Latin America: This film follows The Rolling Stones across South America and Mexico and finally ends with their historical concert in Cuba – documenting the band performing their most famous hits as well as the great difficulties they faced being the first rock and roll band to perform for free in Cuba for many decades.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband network delivers the best possible way to enjoy crystal-clear TV entertainment, and with the availability of our exclusive UHD channel to all our TV customers at no extra cost over the Easter fortnight, we are hoping to brighten their springtime. The long weekend and school holidays offer an opportunity for many of us to spend some extra quality time together, and we know that our customers will find something fun and informative to enjoy with our latest TV boost.”