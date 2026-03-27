Crunchyroll now on Apple TV

Crunchyroll, the home for anime worldwide, has announced that its entire catalogue is now available to stream via Apple TV in the UK.

Viewrs can subscribe to Crunchyroll directly through the Apple TV app, allowing them to watch an array of anime on their Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. Subscriptions start at £5.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial also available.

A Crunchyroll membership on the Apple TV app gives users access to nearly 50,000 episodes of anime, including the Season 3 of the hit fantasy Jujitsu Kaiosan and the latest season of the critically acclaimed Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. This spring, subscribers can also stream new episodes of One Piece.

Alongside the streaming library, members also get access to games and promotional deals on merchandise.