There are many market rumours suggesting that Elon Musk’s SpaceX will mount its much-0anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the next few days.

However, there are some very different guesses as to how the IPO will be structured and what it might mean for the overall valuation of SpaceX, including Starlink. One report suggests that the public portion (that is non-instituitional) of the IPO would be set at 20 per cent.

The IPO would include the varioius SpaceX assets including the rocket launch business, Starlink and xAI, and would rank amongst the very largest IPOs ever, if confirmed.

Critics have suggested that it is FOMO which would drive take up by the public, but other suggest that the sector could be at ‘peak interest’ in all things Musk, and even more so because of the slow-down in car shipments at Tesla.

Some have also suggested that SpaceX wants to raise $75 billion from investors, which would take the valuation of SpaceX (and including elements such as xAI) to considerably over $1 trillion. SpaceX’s IPO has been widely anticipated for some time, though precise timing has remained uncertain due to the company’s strong access to cash from private capital markets. The latest developments suggest a potential shift in strategy, possibly influenced by broader strategic positioning around Elon Musk’s expanding technology ecosystem.

Meanwhile, SpaceX rival AST SpaceMobile – as far as direct-to-cellular (D2C) – is concerned is also likely to launch its next BlueBird satellites within the next week (possibly on March 30th).