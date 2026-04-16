Study: Targeting casual fans crucial for advertisers at World Cup

Adlook, the media technology company, has released research spotlighting a valuable untapped sports audience for this year’s FIFA World Cup 2026. The study found that over half (56 per cent) of those watching the event in the UK will be casual viewers, with just over a third of viewers tuning in as ‘core’ football fans.

While media plans for large sports events often treat audiences as a monolith of typical fans, focusing on broad demographics and contextual categories, Adlook’s analysis reveals the power of key championships to create unifying cultural moments that capture widespread attention across diverse audience profiles.

The UK findings include:

47 per cent of casual fans watch on TV screens

Almost half (48 per cent) of casual fans drop off after their team is eliminated, while 73 per cent of core fans continue watching

54 per cent of core fans use multiple screens, checking stats, browsing social, or reacting to key moments in real time, while casual viewers are slightly more likely to be fully focused on watching

41 per cent of casual viewers are female and 49 per ccent are aged 45+, family-based viewers

Casual fans ride the popular tide

Despite otherwise only watching the sport occasionally or never, casual viewers will tune in to ride the wave of national pride, with almost half (48 per cent) expecting to stop watching once their team is eliminated.

Amid early-stage excitement, casual fans make up 56 per cent of the viewing audience and are enthusiastic participants, preferring to share the spectacle with family and friends. Although casual viewers are 47 per cent more inclined than core fans to browse websites and shop online during games, overall attentiveness tends to be slightly higher: they’re 4 per cent more likely than core fans to be fully focused and less prone to checking scores and stats, or using betting apps.

Core fans live for every match

Making up just under a third (29 per cent) of the total surveyed audience, core fans account for a smaller but still significant segment of the leading football event. Passionate about the game, many stay until the end, with almost three-quarters (73 per cent) continuing to watch after their team is knocked out.

Through the tournament, core fans are committed to following matches using any available channel, with 16 per cent watching via digital platforms, including CTV, mobile and desktop. Unlike casual fans, however, they also have a much stronger tendency to divide their attention. Multi-tasking while watching games is common for 54 per cent of core fans, and they are 3 per cent more likely than casual viewers to engage in activities related to their love of the sport, including browsing social conversations and betting.

Commenting on the latest research, Luca Filardo, CRO at Adlook, commented: “While demographics explain generic trends among people, granular data about real audience behaviour uncovers where the real opportunities lie. This study shows that behind the popular perception of football events being mostly for core fans, there is rich potential to reach a huge cohort of non-traditional casual viewers. Failing to recognise this refined picture will see brands targeting audiences who are no longer watching and wasting budget on irrelevant messages. Meanwhile, those that tap into insights around viewing complexity to power smart omni-channel activations will be better able to harness peak emotional moments across different segments and drive solid performance.”