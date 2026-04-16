DFB, Deltatre unveil German football streaming service
April 16, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
Deltatre, the streaming, digital, data and broadcast graphics partner, and the German Football Association (DFB) have announced DFB.TV+, a DFB-owned streaming service developed and operated by Deltatre, set to go live on May 22nd ahead of the DFB Cup Final (on May 23rd).
As a key component of DFB.TV – the DFB’s first 24/7 pay-TV channel – DFB.TV+, powered by Deltatre’s VESPER end-to-end streaming product, will be available across a range of supported phones, tablets, smart TVs and streaming devices.
“The streaming service we’re creating will bring German football in all its breadth even closer to our fans,” commented Dr Holger Blask, DFB General Secretary and Chairman of the Management Board of DFB. “We are proud that so much content previously not available or scattered across different platforms is now being consolidated, making it easier to discover, access and enjoy.”
“With over 35 million football fans in Germany, this collaboration reinforces direct-to-consumer as a core pillar of any modern rights and distribution strategy and highlights Deltatre’s ability to deliver at speed and scale,” added Peter Bellamy, Chief Revenue Officer at Deltatre. “Together with the DFB, we’re unlocking growth by giving fans a more intuitive and engaging way to experience the nation’s favorite sport.”
DFB.TV will be offered in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland for an annual subscription. It will cover the men’s and women’s senior national teams across training camps, international matches, and tournaments. The platform also includes live broadcasts of youth national teams, the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga, as well as a broad range of competitions – from the Finaltag der Amateure to futsal, beach soccer and eFootball.
DFB.TV+ will be available for €5.99 per month (or €59.99 annually) with the subscription including access to the linear 24/7 channel and the on-demand library.