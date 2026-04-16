DFB, Deltatre unveil German football streaming service

Deltatre, the streaming, digital, data and broadcast graphics partner, and the German Football Association (DFB) have announced DFB.TV+, a DFB-owned streaming service developed and operated by Deltatre, set to go live on May 22nd ahead of the DFB Cup Final (on May 23rd).

As a key component of DFB.TV – the DFB’s first 24/7 pay-TV channel – DFB.TV+, powered by Deltatre’s VESPER end-to-end streaming product, will be available across a range of supported phones, tablets, smart TVs and streaming devices.

“The streaming service we’re creating will bring German football in all its breadth even closer to our fans,” commented Dr Holger Blask, DFB General Secretary and Chairman of the Management Board of DFB. “We are proud that so much content previously not available or scattered across different platforms is now being consolidated, making it easier to discover, access and enjoy.”