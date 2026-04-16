Amazon launching Fire TV Stick HD

Amazon has unveiled its new Fire TV Stick HD, that comes with a new Fire TV user interface and Alexa+ built in.

The new Fire TV Stick HD – which is 30 per cent slimmer compared to the previous model, making it the same thickness as the HDMI cable – also delivers significant speed improvements compared to previous HD models – more than 30 per cent faster on average than the last-generation HD stick, enabling it to turn on and activate apps in speedier fashion. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support to help ensure a more reliable connection for customers.

The Fire TV Stick HD is priced at $34.99 (€29.70) and is available now for preorder ahead of its April 30th launch. It’s scheduled to ship to customers in the UK, the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Customers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Sweden can visit their local Amazon pages and sign up to be the first to hear when it’s available for purchase.

