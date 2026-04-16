Seraphim establishes Global Space Council

Seraphim Space, the SpaceTech investment group, has announced the establishment of the Global Space Futures Advisory Council – a council created to address key strategic, commercial, and geopolitical opportunities and challenges facing the space sector.

Bringing together leading space specialists from across the global space ecosystem, the Advisory Council includes former astronauts, space entrepreneurs, senior investors, and policy leaders with experience spanning commercial space, national programmes, defence, climate science, and global communications.

The Council has been established to provide an internationally representative forum capable of shaping policy thinking and strengthening cross-border collaboration as the global space sector continues to evolve rapidly, with space activity becoming increasingly strategic, commercial, and geopolitical. Its work will centre on structural questions expected to shape the space sector over the coming decade. These include how space infrastructure intersects with national security and energy resilience; the expanding role of space-derived data in climate monitoring, communications, and artificial intelligence; the emergence of a more clearly multipolar space economy; and the implications of rapid commercial expansion beyond Earth orbit for regulation, sustainability, and international cooperation.

Chaired by satellite industry pioneer Candace Johnson, the Advisory Council brings together senior leaders whose careers span the foundational decades of commercial space through to today’s emerging SpaceTech landscape.

The initial members are:

Anousheh Ansari – CEO, XPRIZE; first female private space explorer.

– CEO, XPRIZE; first female private space explorer. Ann Winblad – Co‑founder and Managing Director, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners.

– Co‑founder and Managing Director, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners. Candace Johnson – Co‑founder of SES and pioneer in global satellite communications.

– Co‑founder of SES and pioneer in global satellite communications. Marco Fuchs – CEO, OHB SE, a European satellite manufacturer.

– CEO, OHB SE, a European satellite manufacturer. Masayasu Ishida – Co‑founder and CEO, SPACETIDE; Programme Director, Japan Space Strategy Fund.

– Co‑founder and CEO, SPACETIDE; Programme Director, Japan Space Strategy Fund. Pascale Ehrenfreund – President, COSPAR; Research Professor, Space Policy Institute, George Washington University.

– President, COSPAR; Research Professor, Space Policy Institute, George Washington University. Rob Desborough – General Partner, Seraphim Space, and co‑founder of the Seraphim Space accelerator.

Initially, the Advisory Council will include six members appointed for a two-year term.

Johnson commented: “Space now touches every continent, an expanding number of countries, and many of the world’s most critical sectors, from communications and energy to security, climate monitoring and economic development. We are witnessing the rapid emergence of a truly global and multipolar space economy at a moment when collaboration, governance and long-term thinking matter more than ever. This Council brings together globally representative talent spanning commercial space, science, policy, entrepreneurship and investment. Its role is not only to consider the scale of opportunity ahead, but to engage seriously with the complex challenges, from sustainability and regulation to security and international coordination — that will shape the next decade of space activity.”

Desborough added: “The space sector has entered a fundamentally new phase. What was once a specialist domain has become critical infrastructure, underpinning communications, national security, climate intelligence and energy resilience. With that shift comes both extraordinary opportunity and a more complex set of risks that investors, governments and industry need to navigate together. The Seraphim Global Space Futures Advisory Council has been created to help us look beyond individual investment cycles and think more structurally about where the global space economy is heading. By bringing together perspectives from across continents, disciplines and generations of space development, the Council will help inform our long-term strategy as the sector becomes increasingly commercial, multipolar and geopolitically consequential.”