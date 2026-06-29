Davey begins BARB Chief Executive role

Caroline Davey (formerly Caroline Baxter) has commenced her role as Chief Executive of Barb, the audience measurement specialist.

Barb first announced in March that Davey had been appointed Chief Executive. Since joining Barb in 2022, she has played a leading role in delivering an innovation programme that aligns industry needs with the capabilities of research and data partners. She was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2024.

Two senior colleagues have also been promoted to Barb’s leadership team: Khaled El Serafy becomes Director of Data and Technology, and Luca Vannini becomes Director of Partnerships and Communications.

El Serafy joined Barb in March 2023 in the newly created role of Head of Data Science and has been responsible for steering Barb’s new data-distribution strategy. This includes the launch in December 2025 of the Barb Data Hub, a new cloud-based system for storing, processing and distributing Barb viewing data to the industry. He is also managing the development of Barb Panel Plus prototypes, which are designed to extend Barb’s use of big datasets and integrate them with high-quality panel data.

Vannini joined Barb in February 2024 as Head of Campaign Audiences, leading the development and delivery of total campaign reporting across linear and VoD services. He oversaw the launch of Barb Ads Hub earlier this year, a new analytics system designed for full-cycle ad campaign optimisation. In his new role, he will lead Barb’s partnerships with stakeholders and clients, as well as Barb’s external communications strategy.

Sara Cheeseman continues in Barb’s leadership team as Finance Director, with responsibility for finance, governance and data protection.

Barb is also recruiting for a new role, Head of Strategic Developments. The successful candidate will coordinate the delivery of Barb’s strategic development programme over the next two years.

Justin Sampson, Barb’s outgoing Chief Executive, will continue to work with Barb as a consultant from September.

Davey commented: “Barb plays an essential role in helping our industry understand what people watch across the growing range of services and devices available to them. Khaled and Luca have already made significant contributions to our strategic development programme, and their appointments will help us maintain momentum as we continue to deliver trusted, independent audience measurement in a changing market.”

Barb’s strategic priorities include embracing more device data; maintaining a high-quality panel; supporting full-cycle campaign optimisation through Barb Ads Hub; modernising data distribution; and extending reporting of the content people watch. Barb is also committed to working with ISBA and other joint-industry measurement bodies to meet advertisers’ requirements for measuring audiences across the platforms people use to watch content.