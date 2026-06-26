Nigeria: Starlink making strong gains

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite service has added some 25,500 subscribers in the past half-year in Nigeria, and its subscriber base now totals 91,991. The total now places Starlink as the second largest ISP in Nigeria. The current total represents some 26 per cent of Nigeria’s total active ISP subscribers.

The subscriber gain comes from Starlink’s advantage to cover remote and rural areas where local ISPs have either poor or no coverage.

Nigeria’s total active ISP subscriber base reached 352,006 across 2,508 points of presence in Q4 2025, up from 313,713 recorded in Q2 2025. The figures, drawn from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) subscriber statistics for Q4 2025, reveal a market undergoing structural realignment, with satellite internet now operating as a primary competitive force rather than a supplementary connectivity option reports the newspaper.

Nigeria’s Top 5 ISP Subscriber Rankings (measured at Q4 2025) sees Starlink, a provider absent from this market a decade ago, now sitting at just 16,534 subscribers behind a competitor that has operated in Nigeria since 2009. The Q2 2025 move to 66,523 subs restored lost ground from previous quarters. The Q4 2025 growth represents a 38.3 per cent increase in two quarters, the sharpest growth Starlink has recorded in this market.

Spectranet ended Q4 2025 as Nigeria’s largest ISP, with 108,525 subscribers, having recovered from a low of 99,520 in Q2 2025. That recovery, ~9,000 subscribers added in the second half of 2025, has not restored competitive distance from Starlink.