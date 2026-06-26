Italy: Antenna bringing news service to DAZN

Antenna Group, the international media, content, news and entertainment organisation, and DAZN, the sports streaming platform, have announced a partnership to launch an original news service on DAZN Italia, expanding the offering on DAZN’s platform beyond live sport into a destination for real-time information and analysis.

The partnership is aligned Antenna’s recent acquisition of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, one of Italy’s most established media organisations, and forms part of a broader strategy to deepen Antenna’s commitment to the country through continued investments in independent journalism, digital innovation and audience growth.

Launching on June 28th, during the peak viewership of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on DAZN, the service will deliver a daily news programme that complements the platform’s live sports broadcasts, keeping audiences informed between events. This is the first time a news show in Italy has been devised specifically for a streaming-first audience, using DAZN’s data and audience metrics to inform editorial decisions and cater to the desires of the audience. The daily news programme will take a broad view of Italian and international news, alongside the latest in sport, showbusiness, and technology, using explainer formats and longer-form segments tailored for digital and mobile consumption.