Forecast: RGB LED TVs 13% of global revenue by 2030

TV sets featuring LED backlights with independent red, green, and blue (RGB) LED chips are forecast to account for 13 per cent of global TV set revenue by 2030, up from 3 per cent in 2026, according to the latest Omdia TV Sets (Emerging Technologies) Market Tracker Forecast.

RGB LED backlight technology began reaching retail floors in the first quarter of 2026, marking the latest innovation in the TV set market. Its emergence reflects how TV brands are prioritizing premium display features as they look to grow revenue beyond traditional commodity hardware.

Mini LED and RGB LED technologies set to drive TV market growth

Mini LED and RGB LED technologies are expected to be the key growth drivers for the TV market through 2030, helping bridge the gap between high-end picture quality and manufacturing affordability. Together, these technologies address some of the peak brightness and burn-in limitations associated with traditional OLEDs, while supporting consumer demand for larger, more cinematic, and energy-efficient displays.

Mini LED technology avoids the high manufacturing costs associated with true Micro LED or OLED panels. It enables LCD-based TVs to deliver local dimming, deeper blacks, and high-contrast performance at a low price point, strengthening the value proposition in the premium TV segment. Unlike OLEDs, Mini LED backlighting can also deliver high brightness levels, often exceeding 5,000 nits, making TVs suitable for vibrant HDR performance and daytime viewing in bright rooms.

The TV industry is also beginning to transition toward true RGB LED backlighting. Recent innovations from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, and Hisense are moving Mini LEDs beyond the traditional blue LED-plus-quantum-dot approach. By using direct red, green, and blue diodes at the backlight source, RGB LED backlighting can reduce reliance on color filters, deliver purer colors and cover up to 100 per cent of the ultra-wide BT.2020 international color standard. As consumers increasingly use TVs for gaming, streaming, and ambient digital displays, Mini LED and RGB LED technologies provide vivid color performance without the risk of screen burn-in associated with some OLED TVs.

Global TV market growth and unit shipment forecasts

The shift toward high-brightness, energy-efficient displays is projected to grow global Mini LED TV shipments from under 18 million units in 2026 to nearly 30 million units by 2030, representing growth of more than 60 per cent. Over the same period, global RGB LED TV shipments are forecast to rise from 1.1 million units in 2026 to 7.1 million units by 2030, representing growth of more than 500 per cent. OLED TV shipments are expected to remain broadly flat at 6.9 million units between 2026 and 2030, while conventional LED backlight TV set shipments are forecast to decline by 7 per cent.

From a regional perspective, RGB LED TV shipments are expected to be the highest in North America by 2030, reaching 2.0 million units, followed by Western Europe at 1.6 million units and China at 1.5 million units. Mini LED TV shipments are projected to be the highest in China by 2030, reaching 10.4 million units, followed by North America at 7.1 million units and Western Europe at 3.9 million units. OLED TV shipments are forecast to be highest in Western Europe by 2030, reaching 2.9 million units, followed by North America at 2.1 million units.

Large-screen TVs to support Mini LED and RGB LED adoption

One of the reasons that RGB LED and Mini LED technologies are expected to overtake OLED by 2030 is their greater availability in screen sizes of 85” and above. By 2030, 18 per cent of RGB LED TV shipments are forecast to be 85”and larger, equivalent to 1.2 million units. For Mini LED, this share is expected to reach 24 per cent, equivalent to 7.1 million units. OLED TVs are projected to remain limited in this size category, with 0.2 per cent of shipments, or 1,066 units, forecast to be 85” and larger.

“RGB LED signals a major transformation in the TV set market,” commented Patrick Horner, Practice Leader, TV Set Research, Omdia. “The era of display compromise is coming to an end. Through 2030, the combination of Mini LED efficiency and true RGB LED color purity will create significant opportunities for panel suppliers and TV brands. Panel suppliers can improve yield and profitability, while TV brands can target the premium mass market with larger, brighter and more immersive displays. This is not just a gradual technology update. It represents a key architecture for the next decade of TV industry growth.”