Barb appoints Baxter as Chief Executive

Barb, the UK audience measurement specialist, has announced that Caroline Baxter has been appointed as Chief Executive. Baxter’s appointment comes as the company is on the verge of another wave of innovation designed to ensure the measurement and reporting of audiences to linear, streaming and video-sharing services is fit for the future.

Since joining Barb in 2022, Baxter has played a leading role in delivering an innovation programme that aligns industry needs with the capabilities of research and data partners. She was promoted to COO in 2024.

Nigel Sharrocks, Chair of Barb, commented: “Joint-industry audience measurement provides critical evidence that supports a healthy media market. Never has it been so important for advertisers, media agencies, TV companies and regulators to have an independent source of truth that delivers comparable evidence for all players in the market. We’re thrilled Caroline is taking responsibility for building on the firm foundations we have in place. Her appointment testifies to the qualities of the Barb team, and its ability to help the industry navigate its way forward.”

Baxter added: “Joint-industry measurement only works if everyone around the table trusts it. My priority is to make sure Barb continues to earn that trust — by staying independent, staying rigorous, and staying true to what the industry needs. Having had a front-row seat to Barb’s transformation over the past few years, I know better than most what we’re capable of and relish the opportunity to take the game on.”

Barb’s current strategic priorities include extending the use of device data; maintaining a high-quality panel; full-cycle campaign optimisation for linear and streaming services through Barb Ads Hub; modernising data distribution and extending reporting of the content people watch. Barb is also committed to collaborating with ISBA and other joint-industry measurement bodies on meeting advertisers’ requirements for measuring audiences across all the platforms that people use to watch their favourite content.