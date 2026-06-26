ARD, Vodafone, DHBW test quantum encryption for TV transmissions

The ARD,, the German public broadcaster, along with Vodafone and the Baden-Württemberg Dual University of Applied Sciences (DHBW) have successfully tested the transmission of a quantum-encrypted TV stream.

The test via a fibre optic line, took place between the ARD site in Frankfurt am Main and the radio house of the SWR in Mainz, which led the experiment. According to the three partners, the encryption of the transmissions should ensure that transmissions cannot be manipulated or hijacked by cyber attackers who could, for example, feed in distorted content and reach an audience of millions.

For the test, the partners equipped both TV locations with appropriate quantum technology and connected them via a dedicated fibre optic line – the so-called quantum channel. Photons can be transferred to this in defined quantum states from which keys are generated at both ends.

Anyone who tries to eavesdrop on this channel inevitably changes the quantum states – and thus immediately reveals themselves. In this case, the key is automatically renewed without the security of the transmitted data suffering.

Vodafone network and head of technology Fabrizio Rocchio said the test serves as evidence that sensitive data can be protected in the future via even more secure communication channels. However, it remains open when the technology should make the leap into regular broadcasting operation.