Titan OS partners with MediaTek

Titan OS, the European technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a partnership with MediaTek, the semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices each year across mobile, home entertainment and IoT sectors.

The announcement was made during the Annual Advertising Summit, held alongside Cannes Lions, where senior executives from Media Agencies, Brands and Tech gathered as Titan OS shared updates on its pan-European reach and unveiled its newly launched programmatic Homepage Spotlight advertising solution in a case study.

As part of the agreement, Titan Channels will enable OEM partners using MediaTek-powered platforms to activate Titan Channels directly on their devices. Titan Channels will be launched as a standalone application, prominently featured in the favourite apps row of the TV interface and accessible via a dedicated remote control button.

The collaboration expands the distribution footprint of Titan Channels and increases the reach of FAST content across a fragmented European TV landscape. Titan Channels offers a curated and localised portfolio of FAST channels, featuring global and local content providers across genres including entertainment, news, sports, documentaries and single-IP channels.

“This partnership with MediaTek represents a major milestone in our strategy to scale Titan Channels across Europe and beyond,” commented Jacinto Roca, Entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Titan OS. “By embedding Titan Channels into the MediaTek TV platform and as a standalone app with premium visibility, we significantly increase the reach of FAST content. Combined with our local sales teams on the ground in key European markets, we are uniquely positioned to drive monetisation and deliver incremental revenues in a fragmented market.”

“By bringing Titan OS capabilities into the advanced MediaTek TV Platform, we not only provide our customers with a robust foundation for innovation, but also significantly enhance content discovery and seamless access to free streaming channels for consumers,” said Cody Huang, Senior Director, MediaTek. “MediaTek’s powerful hardware and comprehensive ecosystem enable Titan OS to unlock its full potential, offering a smart, immersive, and connected entertainment experience without compromises.”