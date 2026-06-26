France: DAZN extends Serie A rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced the renewal of its partnership with Lega Serie A in France for an additional three seasons. From the 2026-27 season through to the end of the 2028-29 season, DAZN will continue to be the exclusive home of every Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana match.

This new agreement forms part of DAZN’s strategy to provide football fans in France with an ever-growing football offering. Combined with Ligue 1+, of which DAZN is a major distribution partner, this renewal enables fans in France to access all nine games per match day of Ligue 1 McDonald’s, alongside several European leagues and competitions, including Serie A, all on a single platform.

Starting this June, the offering is also enhanced by FIFA+, available free-to-view exclusively on DAZN.

Brice Daumin, CEO of DAZN France, commented: “This renewal with Lega Serie A reflects our commitment to delivering an ever-richer experience for football fans in France. By bringing together Ligue 1+, Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Supercoppa Italiana, the Copa del Rey and several international leagues, we continue to strengthen one of the most comprehensive football offerings available in the French market.”