Channel 4 partners with CACI on Geo Mapping tool

Channel 4 has partnered with CACI, the consumer and market intelligence specialists, to unlock smarter geo-targeting of audiences.

Powered by CACI’s geospatial intelligence and Acorn data segments, which offer a rich classification system that segments all UK households and postcodes, Channel 4’s new Geo Mapping tool will give advertisers the tools to specifically address both valuable audiences (high net worth households and interest groups) and catchments (for drivetime, radius and location based campaigns).

The technology can, for example, pinpoint high-performing postcode sectors aligned to a brand or campaign’s KPIs. That is particularly useful for drivetime, radius and location-based campaigns, using CACI’s geospatial modelling to identify postcode areas within specific travel catchments.

David Amodio, Channel 4’s Head of Sales, commented: “By partnering with CACI, Channel 4 has created the market’s most sophisticated Geo Mapping tool, enabling advertisers to create highly targeted, advanced postcode sector campaigns and get even closer to hard-to-reach audiences.”

Cara Bramwell, Director – Consumer Insight at CACI, said: “Acorn uses over 800 variables to describe consumers, so we understand what shapes behaviours and preferences at a household or postcode level. That’s incredibly useful in the context of targeted advertising through the growth of streaming services, which is revolutionising the industry. Combining CACI’s breadth of insight into the UK consumer, with Channel 4’s reach and popularity, creates huge opportunity for advertisers, allowing for a hyper-targeted approach that will support more effective campaigns and deliver better outcomes.”

Test partner, Marsha Riley, Marketing Director, Nuffield Health, added: Partnering with Channel 4’s new Geo tool meant that at Nuffield Health we were able to fine tune our campaign using both the Postcode and Audience data to focus only on those areas served by their gyms. By reducing wastage we have been able to deliver a precision campaign whilst optimising budgets. We are proud to have been one of the first clients to use this tool and are already seeing the benefits of doing so.”