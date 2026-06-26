BBC Charter review: Evidence sessions continue

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is continuing its BBC Charter Review inquiry with a session on June 30th exploring both the views of other major broadcasters and the role of the BBC in delivering news.

During the first half of the session with representatives from ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, the committee is likely to continue discussions from previous weeks about whether there should be changes to the way in which the BBC is funded.

MPs could ask about the benefits and drawbacks of extending the licence fee to all devices, moving to a household levy or introducing a subscription-based model. Witnesses could also be asked about the impact on other broadcasters of the BBC taking advertising revenue.

There could also be questions about possible collaborations, such as opening up the iPlayer to other broadcasters, and about consolidation in the TV sector more generally.

The second part of the session will be centred on the provision of news by the BBC. There could be questions about the corporation’s role providing local news and its impact on other publishers and about misinformation, disinformation and media literacy.

Further questions could centre on the use of AI in the delivery of news and the importance of the BBC World Service.

Following the publication of the government’s broadcasting green paper this week, the committee could also use the session to ask about the issue of prominence for public service media content, including news, on video sharing platforms and social media.

The committee’s BBC Royal Charter Review inquiry was launched in March after the Government kicked off the review process with the launch of its consultation in December 2025.