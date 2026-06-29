Rocket Lab to acquire Iridium for $8bn

Rocket Lab, a specialist in launch and space systems and Iridium Communications, a provider of global voice, data, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Rocket Lab will acquire Iridium. Rocket Lab will acquire all the outstanding shares of Iridium common stock for $54 per share in a cash and stock transaction. This represents an enterprise value for Iridium of approximately $8 billion (€7.01bn).

The acquisition is described as “one of the most transformative deals in the space industry”. It merges Rocket Lab’s launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing with Iridium’s global satellite communications network, spectrum, and 500-plus strong partner ecosystem to create a cvertically-integrated space company that designs, builds, launches, and operates its own constellations, delivering critical communications capability to users worldwide.

The transaction will give Rocket Lab an immediate foothold in space-based applications, including both proprietary and standards-based satellite Internet of Things (IoT) and direct-to-device (D2D), PNT, and critical safety-of-life services, creating a formidable challenger in the global telecom market. Rather than simply continuing the Iridium network, Rocket Lab will build upon it to scale into untapped markets and pioneer new space-based services to the benefit of global customers.

Iridium’s L-band spectrum and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network provide a secure foundation for reliable satellite communications and PNT services across government, defence, aviation, maritime and commercial markets. Supporting more than 2.55 million active subscribers worldwide, Iridium delivers weather-resilient connectivity and an alternative PNT architecture for applications where Global Positioning Systema (GPS) and other Global Navigation Satellite Systema (GNSS) are degraded or unavailable. Combining Rocket Lab’s launch, spacecraft manufacturing, and space systems expertise with Iridium’s global network and L-band spectrum will accelerate innovation, positioning the combined company to support the development and deployment of Iridium’s next-generation constellation.

“This is a defining moment for the space industry and the start of a new era of strategic, accelerated growth for Rocket Lab and Iridium,” commented Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. “Iridium has built the gold standard in secure, safety critical global satellite connectivity. It is relied upon by maritime fleets, the aviation industry, governments, and heavy industrial organisations who operate in the most remote off-the-grid locations. By marrying Iridium’s deep heritage, trusted infrastructure, and highly sought-after spectrum with Rocket Lab’s extensive and proven launch and manufacturing capabilities, we have the capability to unlock entirely new markets. We will go far beyond maintaining a legacy; we are going to build upon it to pioneer next-generation space applications and deliver sought-after capabilities to existing and new customers.”

“As the worlds of space and terrestrial communications continue to converge, more critical services will depend on space-based capabilities,” added Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. “Success will come from those who can bring new innovations to space quickly and sustain them over time as efficiently as possible. We’re excited about being able to accelerate the next generation of IoT, aviation, maritime, PNT, and national security capabilities, and pursue new innovative applications as part of Rocket Lab – a fully integrated, end-to-end space company. That’s an incredible opportunity for our customers, partners, employees, and stockholders.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in mid-2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval of Iridium stockholders and required regulatory approvals.

Rocket Lab posted record Q1 revenue of $200.3 million for 2026, up 63.5 per cent on Q1 2025. It has a contracted backlog of some $2.2 billion.

The move adds to the age of recent industry consolidation. Several other longstanding satellite operators have also sought merger partners recently including Globalstar, which agreed to be acquired by Amazon in April, and SES, which completed its purchase of Intelsat in 2025.