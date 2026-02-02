Advanced Television

Research: Prime Video overtakes DAZN in sports spending

February 2, 2026

Research from Ampere Analysis reveals that streaming platforms will spend $14.2 billion (€11.9bn) on sports rights in 2026, an increase of 7 per cent on the $13.2 billion spent in 2025.

Prime Video is set to become the largest streaming investor in sports rights globally, overtaking DAZN for the first time, forecasts Ampere Analysis.


Further key findings:

  • Streaming investment was boosted in 2025 by DAZN’s $1 billion deal for the FIFA Men’s Club World Cup – a competition that does not take place in 2026.
  • Prime will be the largest streaming investor in sports rights in 2026, accounting for 27 per cent of total spend, with investment of $3.8 billion – more than half a billion dollars higher than last year’s top spender, DAZN.
  • Prime Video overtakes DAZN, which has led streaming sports spend since 2018, driven in part by 2026 being the first full year of its 11-year NBA deal, worth $1.8 billion per season.
  • Paramount+ enters the top five streaming spenders following its $1.1 billion-per-year UFC deal in the US.
  • Overall, global generalist streamers will account for 44 per cent of total streaming spend on sports rights in 2026, up from 31 per cent in 2025.
Danni Moore, Senior Analyst – Ampere Sports at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Since 2018, its first full year with top-tier sports rights, DAZN has been the leading streaming spender on sports. However, Amazon’s NBA deal, which began in the 2025–26 season, combined with its existing major rights for NFL Thursday Night Football in the US and the UEFA Champions League in Germany, Italy and the UK, means it overtakes DAZN’s spending for the first time this year.

These rights give Amazon a year-round live sports portfolio in the US, including the two most popular domestic leagues – the NFL and NBA – allowing it not only to attract new subscribers but to retain them too. The growing importance of live sport in driving subscriber acquisition and retention, and in maximising ad-tier revenue, has encouraged generalist streamers like Amazon Prime Video to become increasingly active in acquiring sports rights. As a result, these streamers will increasingly provide tough competition for DAZN in acquiring top-tier rights, as we’ve seen with the platform losing out to Paramount+ in the latest UEFA Champions League rights tender in Germany.”

