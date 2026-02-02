Research: Prime Video overtakes DAZN in sports spending
Research from Ampere Analysis reveals that streaming platforms will spend $14.2 billion (€11.9bn) on sports rights in 2026, an increase of 7 per cent on the $13.2 billion spent in 2025.
Prime Video is set to become the largest streaming investor in sports rights globally, overtaking DAZN for the first time, forecasts Ampere Analysis.
- Streaming investment was boosted in 2025 by DAZN’s $1 billion deal for the FIFA Men’s Club World Cup – a competition that does not take place in 2026.
- Prime will be the largest streaming investor in sports rights in 2026, accounting for 27 per cent of total spend, with investment of $3.8 billion – more than half a billion dollars higher than last year’s top spender, DAZN.
- Prime Video overtakes DAZN, which has led streaming sports spend since 2018, driven in part by 2026 being the first full year of its 11-year NBA deal, worth $1.8 billion per season.
- Paramount+ enters the top five streaming spenders following its $1.1 billion-per-year UFC deal in the US.
- Overall, global generalist streamers will account for 44 per cent of total streaming spend on sports rights in 2026, up from 31 per cent in 2025.
These rights give Amazon a year-round live sports portfolio in the US, including the two most popular domestic leagues – the NFL and NBA – allowing it not only to attract new subscribers but to retain them too. The growing importance of live sport in driving subscriber acquisition and retention, and in maximising ad-tier revenue, has encouraged generalist streamers like Amazon Prime Video to become increasingly active in acquiring sports rights. As a result, these streamers will increasingly provide tough competition for DAZN in acquiring top-tier rights, as we’ve seen with the platform losing out to Paramount+ in the latest UEFA Champions League rights tender in Germany.”