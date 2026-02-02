Research: Prime Video overtakes DAZN in sports spending

Danni Moore, Senior Analyst – Ampere Sports at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Since 2018, its first full year with top-tier sports rights, DAZN has been the leading streaming spender on sports. However, Amazon’s NBA deal, which began in the 2025–26 season, combined with its existing major rights for NFL Thursday Night Football in the US and the UEFA Champions League in Germany, Italy and the UK, means it overtakes DAZN’s spending for the first time this year.

These rights give Amazon a year-round live sports portfolio in the US, including the two most popular domestic leagues – the NFL and NBA – allowing it not only to attract new subscribers but to retain them too. The growing importance of live sport in driving subscriber acquisition and retention, and in maximising ad-tier revenue, has encouraged generalist streamers like Amazon Prime Video to become increasingly active in acquiring sports rights. As a result, these streamers will increasingly provide tough competition for DAZN in acquiring top-tier rights, as we’ve seen with the platform losing out to Paramount+ in the latest UEFA Champions League rights tender in Germany.”