The Walking Dead FAST channel launching in UK

AMC Global Media UK has announced at SXSW London a dedicated FAST channel for The Walking Dead Universe (TWDU).

Launching this June across a number of UK FAST platforms, the channel requires no subscription, allowing audiences to drop in and discover the iconic Walking Dead franchise without the need to sign up or search.

The launch builds on AMC Global Media UK’s FAST footprint in the UK snd Ireland market which already includes AMC Reality, AMC Cupid, Bloodline Detectives, Evidence of Evil and Love After Lockup.

Tom Keaveney, Managing Director and EVP, AMC Global Media UK, commented: “The Walking Dead Universe has one of the most passionate fanbases in television, and FAST lets us open that world up to everyone. Launching this channel reflects our broader strategy to meet viewers wherever they are with access to premium content across free, ad-supported environments. Widening access and discovery alongside our continued investment in broadcast television are core to our UK business. We are making great storytelling free to watch, and easier to find.”

The channel launches with episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

The announcement was made during SXSW London, where AMC Global Media – UK joined industry partners to discuss the growing role of FAST in content discovery and audience growth.

Platform partners for the TWDU FAST channel will be confirmed separately. Further announcements relating to the UK rollout of The Walking Dead Universe will follow in the coming week.