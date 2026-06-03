Canal+ lists on JSE

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has welcomed Canal+, the media and entertainment company, to its Main Board.

“The secondary listing of Canal+ signals strong international confidence in South Africa’s capital markets and reinforces the JSE’s role as a conduit between global capital and African growth opportunities,” said a press statement, adding: “Canal+ enhances the JSE’s sectoral diversity and provides local investors with direct, rand-denominated exposure to a globally diversified media and entertainment business with a significant African footprint.”

Canal+ listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2024 and, using the fast-track framework, now becomes the first French company to list on the JSE. The listing seeks to increase Canal+ liquidity and enable African investors to benefit from Canal+ growth.

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, commented: “Joining the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a statement of our ambition and illustrates our belief in Africa’s future and its creative industry. We are proud to become the first French company ever to list in Johannesburg and the only global media and entertainment company listed on the exchange. Following our listing on the London Stock Exchange 18 months ago, this dual listing reinforces our ambition to be a bridge between Europe and Africa and anchors our dual-continental approach, consolidating our unique position in the global media and entertainment industry.

“Canal+ serves more than 40 million subscribers and generates €9bn in annual revenue. Africa will be our growth engine for years to come, and we are dedicated to creating value on the continent and sharing it with our African partners, investors and the creative community. By welcoming African investors we deepen our roots, diversify our investor base and lay the foundation for the next phase of our growth,” added Saada.

Valdene Reddy, Group CEO of the JSE, said: “We are proud to welcome Canal+ to the JSE and to mark the first listing of a French company on our exchange. Canal+ has built one of the world’s leading media and entertainment businesses, with a significant and growing presence across Africa. Their listing on the JSE is an important milestone — not only for the company, but for the continued internationalisation of African capital markets. It reflects the growing connectivity between African and global markets and reinforces the role of the JSE as a platform through which international companies and investors can participate in the continent’s long-term growth story. We look forward to supporting Canal+ in this next chapter as a listed company on the JSE.”

Following this listing, the total number of companies on the JSE stands at 263, with a combined market capitalisation exceeding R25.2 trillion.