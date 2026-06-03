Cheshire confirmed as Ofcom chair

As widely expected, Sir Ian Cheshire has been announced as Chair of media regulator Ofcom, following a pre-appointment hearing with the Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee.

In taking on the role, Cheshire has committed to ensuring the regulator is guided by the experiences of those most exposed to online harms and translates that insight into effective action. He has also committed to working constructively with Government on all aspects of Ofcom’s remit, including effective implementation of the Online Safety Act including government’s recent action to build on it, delivering Ofcom’s growth goals, and developing KPIs, while fully upholding Ofcom’s operational independence.

Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall, commented: “Sir Ian brings exactly the kind of leadership experience that Ofcom needs as it enters this next critical chapter. The Online Safety Act must be enforced robustly and without compromise, and Ofcom has a central role in making the UK the safest place to be online. From protecting consumers and tackling online harms to driving growth across our communications sectors, the regulator has never had a more important role to play. I look forward to working with Sir Ian as he leads Ofcom into this next phase.”

Cheshire added: “I am honoured and delighted to take on the Chair of Ofcom at this vital time as it begins to tackle the new challenges of Online Safety while continuing to deliver its traditional oversight of telecoms and broadcasting . I am especially interested in the lived experience of our citizens and also seeing the data that allows us to measure the increase of our impact.”

Cheshire was most recently Chair of Channel 4 from 2022 to 2025, and previously Chief Executive of Kingfisher. He has since held senior non-executive and advisory roles across business, sustainability and public policy, including as Chair of Barclays UK, Landsecurities and various charities.

He succeeds Lord Michael Grade at Ofcom, whose term as Chair concluded at the end of April.