Research: Nordic fiction production down 30% YoY

The Nordic fiction production market contracted significantly in 2025. According to Mediavision’s latest Content Analysis, the number of new Nordic fiction series and film releases fell by 30 per cent. At the same time, global streaming services are becoming a cornerstone of the Nordic commissioning ecosystem, accounting for more than a third of all new Nordic fiction releases.

During 2025, 57 new Nordic fiction titles premiered across the Nordics, down from 79 in 2024. Local commercial broadcasters reduced their output by nearly 40 per cent, while global streaming services cut production volumes of Nordic fiction by approximately 30 per cent. Public service broadcasters proved more resilient, with output declining by around 10 per cent.

“The Nordic production market is undergoing a structural shift. Broadcasters and streamers are becoming far more selective in what they commission, resulting in fewer productions. This is driven by rising production costs and a shift toward lower-ARPU subscription models, which together put pressure on investment in original Nordic fiction,” commented Joakim Klingspor, Head of Content Analysis at Mediavision.

Despite the decline in production volumes, global streaming platforms strengthened their position within the Nordic fiction market. Their share has increased from less than 25 per cent in 2023 to 37 per cent in 2025. This underscores the growing influence of international players in the Nordic production ecosystem.

As market dynamics shift, the role of international platforms has become increasingly important for Nordic producers. With local commissioners concentrating output of original fiction, competition for investment is intensifying across the region.

“As global platforms maintain a large share of commissions, Nordic producers are increasingly operating in an international market context. This is likely to accelerate the adaptation of Nordic productions toward global models, such as more scalable formats and international production standards,” Klingspor concluded.