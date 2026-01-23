Amagi lists on Indian stock exchanges

Amagi Media Labs Limited, the cloud-native SaaS provider offering end-to-end solutions across live production, content preparation, distribution and monetisation in the global broadcasting and streaming ecosystem, has announced the successful public listing of its equity shares on Indian stock exchanges (BSE and NSE).

Amagi is the only end-to-end, AI-enabled cloud platform in the video category of the Media & Entertainment (M&E industry), serving as the ‘industry cloud’ for the sector. It is also the largest cloud-native software solution provider in cloud playout for the broadcasting and streaming industry (in terms of FY25 revenues).

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) opened on January 13th and closed on January 16th and witnessed strong investor participation across categories underlining robust confidence in Amagi’s differentiated, technology-led business model and long-term growth prospects.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Amagi Media Labs Limited, said: “Amagi’s public listing is just the beginning. From a global cloud transformation standpoint, we are still in the very early stages—less than 10 per cent of the media ecosystem has migrated to the cloud and 90 per cent is yet to transform. At the same time, streaming has emerged as the single largest growth lever across the industry worldwide.”

“Amagi’s growth strategy is guided by the ‘Win, Expand, Extend’ framework as a structured strategy framework for vertical SaaS companies. We shall continue to invest in product innovation and technology and harness Amagi Intelligence to drive innovation across our platform. We shall leverage domain expertise to expand into new geographies and strategically pursue acquisitions and partnerships. We shall scale profitably through disciplined capital allocation in order to enhance value for stakeholders and shareholders,” added Subramanian.

Amagi proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards expenses in technology and cloud infrastructure amounting to ₹550.64 crore (Rs. 5,500.64 mn), funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. The planned expenses towards technology and cloud infrastructure will be deployed in phases, till Fiscal 2028.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited), and Avendus Capital Private Limited acted as the Book Running Lead Managers to the public issue.